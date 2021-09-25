Highs in the Low 70s, with Off and On Showers Saturday

The weekend arrived with a cool start Saturday morning, bringing temperatures that dropped into the 50s and even the 40s in the northwest.

For now, we’ll be enjoying lower dew points that will stay in the upper 50s and low 60s, which is still comfortable.

Even though our rain chances will continue off and on Saturday afternoon and especially during the overnight hours, Sunday will be a calm and dry day.

Some showers may be lingering along the east before 10 a.m., but after that we’ll be on the clear side. Our temperatures will stay in the 70s, with dew points in a comfortable scale and the wind will fill in from the west and northwest Sunday.

Unlike Saturday, Sunday will be a day that will allow us to enjoy the sunshine, with a dry afternoon and extraordinary temperatures that won’t be feeling as tropical as they did.

Monday will be a half-half day. The morning will be dry with low dew points and much sunshine, while the afternoon and evening will bring dew points back to the low 60s as a warm front kicks in along with scattered showers.

By Tuesday evening, drier air comes in and we’ll have a cooler air mass for mid to late week.

This means that our highs by Wednesday will drop as low as the 60s. Boston will likely have its first highs in the 60s of the season, which is somewhat late in the calendar by now.

We’ll enjoy the 60s for much of the second half of next week but an offshore low may bring rain again by Friday.

Check out our exclusive 10-day forecast and tune in for all the updates. Have a safe and great weekend.