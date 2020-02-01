Historically Warm January Comes to an End

January ended up being the third warmest of record in Boston. There were only six days throughout the entire month where temperatures were below average. As we kick off the month of February temperatures look to stay above average, however, that doesn’t mean we won’t see any snow.

Sunday will be a bit brighter than our Saturday. It won’t take very must sunshine to boost our temperatures into the mid 40s. This time of year if there isn’t snow on the ground or leaves on the trees, 100% of the sun’s energy goes into warming us up.

The week ahead won’t feature much sunshine. Our pattern looks unsettled. We may kick off the week with some sunshine Monday and temperatures in the 50s, but clouds quickly fill in during the day on Tuesday. Rain is expected to develop on Wednesday.

It will be difficult to time out the round of precipitation and precipitation types, but at this point, it looks possible that we could see accumulating snow Thursday. Temperatures will be constantly fluctuating and that means even with snow on Thursday it could warm into the 50s by Friday with another round of rain moving in.

We do know there will be a significant amount of precipitation – yes, that could mean rain or snow or both. Stay tuned.