Hottest Day of the Heat Wave, Humidity on the Rise

Feels-like temperatures will be around 100 degrees Tuesday

By Chris Gloninger

Today looks to be the hottest day of the heat wave with high temperatures into the mid 90s for most.

Another hot day comes our way for Wednesday before a cold front moves in. Shower and thunderstorm chances will be limited, but some areas may see some beneficial rain.

Temperatures drop by the end of the week with high temps ranging from the upper 70s into the low 80s which is typical for this time of year.

The weather will remain unsettled through the weekend and into the following week with numerous chances for showers and thunderstorms.

