Hottest Day of the Heat Wave Monday, Oppressive Humidity on the Way

An area of high pressure near Bermuda will continue to circulate hot and humid air into New England today through Wednesday.

This morning, temperatures are starting off in the mid 60s to low 70s in places like Worcester, Lawrence, Beverly and Boston. Dew points are in the low to mid 60s for most locations across the region.

Today will be the warmest day of the 90+ degree heat wave across the region. Expecting mostly sunny skies with high temperatures rising into the 70s and 80s along the coast, low to mid 90s elsewhere inland. With dew points rising into the 60s today, heat indices will be worse compared to yesterday, near 95 to 100 degrees.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible across the Berkshires and Connecticut. Fog and low clouds are likely to linger near the Islands for much of the day due to the moist southwest flow over the open ocean.

Clouds increase overnight, acting like a blanket and keeping temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. A few locations could come close to breaking warm low temperature records.

Yet another hot and humid day is on tap for Tuesday with the exception of an increased threat of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may produce localized flash flooding given the increased moisture available in the atmosphere. High temperatures again reach into the low to mid 90s with oppressive heat indices.

The middle of the week features continued anomalous warmth with highs in the mid to low 90s and a possible fifth day of 90+ degree heat. Oppressive humidity will be around with dew points around 70 degrees.

A backdoor cold front slides across New England Wednesday night, bringing some relief to the pattern of heat and humidity. High pressure slides in behind the backdoor cold front on Thursday, ushering in a much more comfortable air mass. Expecting highs only in the upper 70s to low 80s.

By the end of the week, even drier, more stable and cooler air moves in with highs reaching into the upper 60s, low 70s. This will translate to mild days and cool nights.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we're expecting a continued stretch of mild temperatures with the same ridge of high pressure remaining in control on the exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.