HOUR BY HOUR: How Tropical Storm Elsa Will Impact New England

Tropical storm warnings have been hoisted from Nantucket to Boston ahead of the potentially damaging weather system

By Aaron Perry

A stalled front is draped over New England Thursday as the region prepares for the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa, with tropical storm warnings already in place. (See images of how the region will be impacted below.)

Mostly cloudy skies and onshore flow Thursday will result in cooler temperatures than Wednesday, with highs reaching into the 70s south and 60s across the North Country.

An atmospheric disturbance will trigger showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening, with the main threats being damaging winds, large hail and a low risk of an isolated tornado.

Power outages may pop up during stronger storms. Some storms may weaken as they approach eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Showers and thunderstorms will wane Thursday evening as moisture from Elsa filters north into New England. Overnight lows will fall into the 60s, 50s across the North Country and Maine.

Looking ahead to Friday, Elsa's circulation will track across Connecticut and the I-95 Corridor during the morning and early afternoon. Steady rain will begin during the early morning. Flooding rains may exceed 3 inches across Connecticut and west-central Massachusetts.

Safety officials are recommending people take steps to prepare for Elsa's impact as a tropical storm watch was elevated to a tropical storm warning in parts of New England.

Winds will pick-up mid-morning Thursday, with strong southeast winds gusting 55 to 60 mph across the Cape and Islands. North of the circulation, winds won't be as powerful.

Offshore, waves will build 3 to 5 feet along the coast tomorrow afternoon, 7 to 12 feet farther offshore.

Tropical Storm Elsa passing over New England
Tropical Storm Elsa passing over New England
Tropical Storm Elsa passing over New England
Tropical Storm Elsa passing over New England
Tropical Storm Elsa passing over New England
Tropical Storm Elsa passing over New England
Tropical Storm Elsa passing over New England
Tropical Storm Elsa passing over New England
As Elsa pulls away from New England Saturday, a Bermuda high will continue to pump tropical air into the region. This will result in showers daily through the beginning of next week.

Temperatures will slowly build through the 70s on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.

