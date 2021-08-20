HOUR BY HOUR: Predicting Impact of Potential Hurricane Henri on New England

NBC10 Boston is continuing to monitor the path of Tropical Storm Henri, which is expected to become a hurricane as its projection shifts closer to New England.

National Hurricane Center

Hurricane watches will likely be issued for parts of southeastern New England by Friday morning as this system becomes more organized and we have a cleaner vision of its trajectory.

As of now, the highest threat is for Cape Cod and the Islands. The main hazards include damaging wind gusts of more than 40 mph, as well as storm surge flooding, significant beach erosion along the coast, high surf and rip currents as soon as Saturday. But if Cape Cod and the Islands receive a direct impact, the wind speeds will be stronger and may reach close to 80 mph.