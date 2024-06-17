How heat will impact air quality in New England

A dome of heat will be settling over New England this week, building heat and humidity while affecting air quality.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air quality alert for ground-level ozone until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The alert points out the dual threats facing much of the region: Extreme heat and worsening air quality. These can pose significant health risks, particularly for vulnerable populations.

Ground-level ozone forms in the air at higher concentrations when hot weather and sunlight interact with air pollutants. High pressure and sinking air trap the pollutants, leading to this reaction.

For Greater Boston, the air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups, which include children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing conditions such as asthma, lung, or heart disease.

Monday evening: Partly Cloudy. Dry. Temps in the low 80s.Overnight: Mild. Partly Cloudy. Low: 67.Tuesday: Hot & Dry. Sunny. High: 92. Wednesday: Hot & Humid. Partly Cloudy. High: 94.

Exposure to elevated ground-level ozone levels can exacerbate respiratory issues and other health problems for these populations.

It's important for sensitive and vulnerable groups to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated and find cooler environments to help reduce the adverse effects of the heat wave.