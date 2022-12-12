How Much Snow Fell Overnight in New England? Here Are the Latest Totals

Snow was fizzling out Monday morning in New England, but temperatures remained cold following Sunday night's snowfall event.
Communities in western New England seemed to see the most accumulation of snow, where one Massachusetts town saw nine inches fall. Dozens of school districts in New England have delayed the start of school Monday, mostly in Connecticut.
Here are some of the most up-to-date snowfall totals for New England, as of 5 a.m. Monday.
Massachusetts
Lenox — 9 inches
Savoy — 8.2 inches
Chester — 8 inches
Pittsfield — 8 inches
Lee — 7 inches
Granville — 6.3 inches
Northampton — 5.5 inches
Hampden — 3.9 inches
Oxford — 3 inches
Sturbridge — 2.1 inches
Foxboro — 2 inches
Cambridge — 1.5 inches
Waltham — 1 inch
Connecticut
Avon — 8 inches
Granby — 5.8 inches
Norfolk — 5.5 inches
Winsted — 5.5 inches
Simsbury — 4.5 inches
Bakersville — 4.1 inches
Burlington — 3.9 inches
Enfield — 3.5 inches
West Hartford — 3.3 inches
North Haven — 2.5 inches
Torrington — 2 inches
Rhode Island
North Kingstown — 2.5 inches
Burrillville — 2 inches
Cumberland — 2 inches
Richmond — 2 inches
Smithfield — 1.5 inches
Vermont
Readsboro — 4.2 inches
Wilmington — 4 inches
Landgrove — 3.5 inches
New Hampshire
Westmoreland — 1.5 inches
Manchester Airport — 1.1 inches