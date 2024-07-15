How often do temps hit 90 degrees in Boston? We took a look at recent years

We’re on track to feel more dangerous heat in Boston this week.

In fact, the NBC10 Boston First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alerts through Wednesday for the extreme heat.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

We’re expecting high temperatures in the middle 90s, but our feels-like temperatures will be much higher. Some areas could have heat indices up to 101 or higher.

But just talking about the high temperatures, we did a little digging to see how many 90-degree days (or higher) we’ve had at Logan International Airport so far this year compared to the total number of 90-degree days over the past three years.

So far this year, we’ve had six days with highs at 90 degrees or higher at Logan International Airport - and that number will likely rise through this week.

In 2023, we had five 90+ degree days. Four of them were recorded in July, and one happened in September.

In 2022, Logan recorded 21 days with high temperatures at 90 degrees or higher. Most of those days occurred during the month of August (11 days). And get this! On July 24 of that year, Logan reached a record-high temperature of 100 degrees!

We had a total of 24 days with highs at 90 degrees or higher in 2021. The months of June and August had the most 90-degree days, each with a total of nine days.

So, while we’re only halfway through the month of July this year, we have more hot days ahead.