Humid Air Makes for Foggy Start to Tuesday

Rain has thinned to mist and drizzle as Monday’s storm quite literally dissolved over us overnight. One parting gift was the warmer air that swirled in from the Cape/Islands. Higher humidity brought the fog, for sure, but it will also aid and abet a warmer day for everyone Tuesday.

Fog should gradually peel back to reveal a solid deck of clouds, but even these may part just enough to allow some dimly visible sun in the afternoon. It’ll be enough to kick some spots – away from the coast – to 70 or 71. With a sticky feel to the air, expect a few flashbacks to late summer.

We have our eyes on a storm at sea. There are signs that some organization is in order and that this could become a subtropical storm system. It’s fancy talk for more rain Wednesday, the brunt of which will pivot to Maine in the afternoon and evening. Still, our temps will sink a bit and we’ll see periods of wet weather in the first part of the day.

One last day in the warm air Thursday before reality sets in on Friday. The weekend looks dry and seasonably cool, but we’re wringing our hands over the Halloween forecast. It’s frightfully apparent that rain could play spoiler. This far out, the timing is all over the place, but let’s just hope MOST of the rain hurries through before the spirits rise at night.