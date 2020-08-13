Humidity Lessens Ahead of Showers for Some Friday

There are no heat advisories and some actual rain clouds this afternoon. A front brings to an end a heatwave now resting along our south coast.

It's here on the south coast of Connecticut through Rhode Island to southeastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, where tropical air remains in place with occasional showers and downpours.

It's still warm with temperatures of 85 and 90 degrees. The drier nature of our new air will allow overnight temperatures to cool a bit more than recent nights, into the 60s for many with 50s north and a few deepest sheltered valleys of the North Country could even drop into the upper 40s!

Farther south, the humid air on Cape Cod will continue to yield some showers with patchy fog before more comfortable air finally settles onto the Cape during the day Friday. Aside from a hilly terrain sprinkle, Friday should be fair, pleasant and dry for New England.

Our First Alert team continues to advertise comfortable air for the weekend, with highs only in the 70s for many communities. The one caveat we'll be watching is just how many low altitude clouds spread in from the ocean since the wind will be blowing from the east and northeast.

Additionally, an area of low pressure – a storm center – will be developing southeast of New England, not only enhancing the onshore wind but also representing a swath of moisture to our south.

Between these two influences, our exclusive NBC10 and NECN forecast system indicate a 30-40% chance of showers Saturday afternoon in southeast Massachusetts. And while we think that's a bit high, and we're likely to stay dry in most spots, it's enough to keep our antenna raised as we draw closer.

The next larger weather system to impact New England arrives later Sunday, with an increasing chance of rain by Sunday evening and night, lasting into Monday morning. Thereafter, we keep fairly comfortable summer air in the forecast for much of next week and, as of right now, much of the week looks dry.