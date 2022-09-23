Maine Prepares for Blustery Brush With Hurricane Fiona

Maine will be spared the worst of Hurricane Fiona as it slams into Nova Scotia and the Canadian Maritimes this weekend. Still, some communities are expecting wind gusts of 55 to 60 miles per hour and big waves.

One NWS Caribou projected wind gust map showed the city of Eastport, Maine getting a 61 mile-per-hour gust.

High wind warnings and storm warnings were issued from northern Maine south to coastal Washington and Hancock counties on Friday, with effects from Fiona being most noticeable after midnight on Saturday.

"People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive," the warning said as of 3 p.m. on Friday.

"Because these high wind gusts are associated with a hurricane, of course we’re taking it very seriously," said Marissa Minor, a lead communications specialist for Versant Power, which serves Eastern and Northern Maine, adding that the utility is urging customers to prepare.

"Have their batteries and flashlights ready to go, some water, non-perishable food items," she said, adding that Versant has "standby crews ready to go."

"We also have increased staffing in customer service, tree crews ready to respond through the day tomorrow, we also have contract crews available," she noted.

Elsewhere in Maine, city officials in Portland said three cruise ships would ride out bad weather there, while in Bar Harbor, the harbormaster’s office said another cruise ship would skip a port call there and instead go to Boston.

In Stonington and Isle au Haut, the ferry and mailboat had changed its schedule to skip its Duck Harbor stop into Saturday with management looking at suspending all trips that day as well.

In Eastport, boats had moved behind a breakwater, according to Chris Gardner, executive director of the Eastport Port Authority.

"The weather discussion’s always a discussion here in Downeast Maine," he said, adding that most mariners there were accustomed to storms often strong than the weather expected over the weekend.

"For the most part, we see a blow like this each and every year," he said.

Back in southern Maine, a high surf advisory had been issued on Friday with waves expected to reach as high as seven feet in many coastal communities.

As of the 5 p.m. advisory Friday, Hurricane Fiona was a category 3 hurricane with winds at 125 mph