Forecast: Hurricane Fiona Passes Well East of New England

Cloudy skies give way to sunshine Wednesday afternoon, as warmer and more humid air streams into New England ahead of an approaching cold front. We're expecting highs to rise well into the 70s with light winds.

Clouds rapidly move back into the region Wednesday night, ahead of our approaching cold front. Lows will drop down to either side of 60 degrees. A cold front will pack quite a bit of energy with it for the first day of fall, leading to some gusty showers and thunderstorms for Thursday. Some isolated wind damage cannot be ruled out. By the early to mid afternoon, the cold front will be surging east across New England. Temperatures may fall down from the mid to upper 70s to the 50s by the evening. Southwest winds may gust 25 to 35 miles per hour across the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands.

Hurricane Fiona will be approaching the island of Bermuda Thursday, leading to increased swell at the coast. We're expecting 7 foot plus waves offshore and very rough surf and dangerous rip currents at the shore. An unseasonably cool and blustery day is on tap for Friday as the Arctic air mass spreads overhead. New England will become sandwiched between the advancing area of high pressure from the west and Hurricane Fiona churning to the southeast, resulting in an increased wind field for New England.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Highs will only reach into the upper 50s to low 60s during the day. Saturday features sunny skies and temperatures moderating into the mid to upper 60s south, upper 50s to low 60s across the north. Breezy winds may still be around but, they won’t be as powerful as they were on Friday. Temperatures moderate further on Sunday as our next weather system approaches from the Great Lakes, rising into the mid to upper 70s.

We're expecting a mainly dry weekend, aside from the chance of showers moving into western areas on Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, Monday and Tuesday look more wet than dry, only expecting scattered showers as instability and cold temperatures move overhead. Highs will rise into the upper 60s to mid 70s on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.