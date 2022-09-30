Hurricane Ian Could Impact New England With Rain Chances This Weekend

High pressure is still the dominant feature on the weather map in the Northeast Friday, and has provided quite the chilly start to our day. We’ll make a decent rebound, though, with high temperatures once again in the 50s and 60s. High, thin cirrus clouds on the northern fringe of Ian will move in, dimming the sunshine and giving the sky a bit of a milky appearance, particularly in central and southern New England.

The weekend features a bit of uncertainty, with regards to Saturday especially, though we are getting more clarity the closer we get. Our most recent guidance suggests some of the outer most bands of Ian’s precipitation will rotate into southern New England, resulting in scattered showers and downpours developing, heaviest along the south coast. Most of the northern half of New England will be overcast but dry, and the chance of steadier rain increases particularly south of the Mass. Pike for Saturday.

Sunday may see some lingering showers, mainly on Cape Cod, and overcast skies for the rest of the region. In fact, we anticipate clouds sticking around for the beginning of next week, with some additional showers for southeastern New England Wednesday.

More sun should return for the end of the week with slightly cooler than average temperatures through the period.

Meanwhile, we continue to monitor Ian, which will make its second U.S. landfall along the coast of South Carolina today. Significant surge is forecast along the coast of South Carolina, particularly near Charleston, with lower surge amounts (though still significant) extending from the coast of Georgia to the Outer Banks. Ian will weaken rapidly once over land, though flooding rain, gusty wind and isolated tornadoes will still be a possibility in the Carolinas and Virginia through early Saturday.