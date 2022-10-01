Ian's Remnants Impact Our Region

We start out the month of October with Ian’s remnants. Mostly cloudy skies across the entire region with periods of steady rain south of the Pike. The bulk of the rain is expected south of the Pike, along with steady rain along the coast.

North of the Pike, we may see periods of spotty lighter showers. Most of the area may just stay dry, cool and cloudy. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. We're seeing more mid 50s areas with the steady rainfall, making this a cooler than average start to the month of October. Overnight, winds pick up gusting up to 40-50 mph as we head into Sunday with the chances of precipitation decreasing. Wind gusts will increase throughout the day. Gusty winds and building seas may cause some beach erosion and minor coastal flooding.

We’ll be starting the week on Monday with mostly dry conditions, still gusty with additional remnants, possibility coming back by midweek. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal for the rest of the week, with the exception of Thursday where we’ll be in the upper 60s, sunny and seasonable.