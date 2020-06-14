Ideal Weather for Outdoor Dining Sunday

Another sunny, pleasant day today. A few clouds will develop during the day, much like they did yesterday. Temperatures will be coolest at the coast in the 60s with 70s inland.

The prospect for an additional soaking region wide rainfall is very low over the next week to 10 days. Even with the rain we saw on Thursday Boston, for example, is nearly 3/4 of an inch below average for the month of June and we’re still in the first half of the month.

The trade-off is, restaurants have been able to open with outdoor dining and this weather has been great for that. Over the next three days you can eat nearly every meal outside. Temperatures will be a little cool the next couple of days and that will be the case especially at the coastline.

Much warmer air will return towards the end of the week and upcoming weekend. It’s possible that parts of the area may see their first heat wave of the season.

This time I don’t think Northern New England will be as hot as it was last time. This time, the heat will focus in a central and southern New England. The heat and humidity will break Monday night going into Tuesday of next week with some showers and thunderstorms possible.