Improving conditions as rain and storms move east of New England

Much of the region will see improving conditions this afternoon as showers, downpours, and thunderstorms slide eastward off the coast along a frontal boundary.

Our main focus will be over southeast MA including the Cape and Islands where showers and thunderstorms will be last to clear keeping the threat for localized flooding in play through this afternoon. A Flood watch issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect through 8PM for much of the area.

Sky conditions will remain mostly cloudy with a few sunny breaks for the rest of the region this afternoon, we stay on the humid side and warm side. Also, a couple of short term models have been hinting at another line of showers and storms developing through this evening, therefore we’ll keep an isolated threat for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through early tonight.

Highs this afternoon reach the mid 80s for most, upper 80s to 90 across parts of southern New Hampshire as well as the lower CT River Valley, upper 70s Cape and Islands.

Sunshine and summertime heat returns Sunday, but slightly less humid. Highs will reach 90 inland, a light onshore breeze will keep temps down a bit along the coastline with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Extreme heat & humidity makes a return early next week as high temperatures soar well into the 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s to low 100s. A First Alert has been issued Monday through Wednesday due to the expected conditions.

