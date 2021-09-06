Improving Weather for Labor Day — and Beyond — in New England

The slow-moving front that brought us a mostly gray Sunday is pushing east and out to sea on Monday, Labor Day. That means improving weather for areas that are still seeing a few showers in eastern New England in the morning.

Much less humid air is working in from the northwest, with increasing sunshine and temperatures pretty close to 80 degrees for much of southern and eastern New England.

However, there is colder air up in the sky with an upper-level low pressure system moving out of southeastern Canada into Vermont and New Hampshire. This will result in building cumulus clouds and chances for a shower or thunderstorm in northern New England Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will be cooling dramatically toward the Canadian border, falling into the 60s by sunset. But in southern New England the nicest weather is probably going to be at dinner time Monday.

High pressure from southeastern Canada works in Tuesday, with plenty of dry air and seasonable temperatures, sunny with highs in the 70s, even upper 60s toward the Canadian border.

Another powerful front is working through the Great Lakes states on Wednesday with increasing clouds in New England late in the day. But it looks like most rain should wait until dinner time or even at night. The front will slow down a little bit as it crosses here Wednesday night and Thursday, with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms into Thursday morning.

After that we have new air from Canada once again, and the outlook toward Friday and the weekend is for a mostly dry weather and temperatures mostly in the 70s.

Way to the southeast of Bermuda is Hurricane Larry, which is generating a large, powerful groundswell on the ocean. That means we will have increasing surf on the New England coast, with a long-period smaller swell arriving Wednesday. And the surf will continue to build to the point of dangerous large waves, especially on the outer Cape and Islands and the Maine coast, by Friday.

Those waves likely subside over the weekend, hopefully leaving us in nice shape, as seen in our First Alert 10 Day Forecast.

