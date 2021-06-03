forecast

Increasing Humidity, Showers and Thunderstorms to End the Week

Thursday looks a bit cool with a chance for widespread showers and clouds

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a beautiful day yesterday, we’re back to seeing unsettled weather returning today.

Temperatures will warm into the 70s and it will be increasingly humid. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible with this kind of airmass in place.

These warm, sticky, unsettled days will precede a major warm up. Thursday does look a bit cool with a chance for widespread showers and clouds.

As we head into next weekend, temperatures will turn dramatically warmer with the first heat wave of 2021 possible.

At this point, a four to even five-day stretch in the 90s will be possible. With the warmer air comes our next chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

