Isolated thunderstorms move through the region into the evening

Showers are set to start throughout southern New England this afternoon. Most of the rain will be light, until around 2pm as the peak heating of the day approaches. While that will turn into a thunderstorm risk, the chance of severe conditions today is on the lower end of the spectrum. Most around will get downpours through 4pm, but pockets of intense rain and lightning are possible. Storms wind down at sunset and with humid air remaining tonight.

The afternoon’s heat index is near 90°. Tomorrow, under mostly sunny conditions to start Monday, will be much warmer as high temperatures cross into the lower 90s. There’s still no break from the humidity either. A few disturbances will ride along the northern tier of the US each day this week, bringing a chance for rain. By Wednesday and Thursday, the air dries out with less humid conditions. Albeit brief, it’s a much needed change of pace from the tropical air that’s plagued us all summer.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Debby is in the eastern Gulf of Mexico carrying a 6-10 foot peak storm surge for Florida’s Big Bend through Monday. The surge is ocean water driven by the on-shore wind, accompanied by large and destructive waves. To the south of where the storm is anticipated to make landfall, the forecast calls for a 2-4 foot surge in Tampa Bay. Where the surge isn’t a problem, heavy rain might be.

Even beyond landfall, there’s a threat that the storm could deliver up to 10” of rain in a bull’s eye currently forecasted around Savannah, Georgia, and the Georgia Coastal plains by Tuesday. This is in part due to the fact that the storm slows to a near crawl.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

What happens after will have implications for the Northeast Coast and the Northern Atlantic, as the storm nears New England. Right now, several factors point to, at the very least, a wet start to the weekend on Saturday because of the remnants of Debby. With an active pattern ahead, this will be turning point for lawncare this week – given the enhanced moisture & rain this week.