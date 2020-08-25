Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Maine, Others Possible Across New England

Parts of central Maine are under a severe thunderstorm warning Tuesday afternoon as isolated severe storms were forecast to possibly bring damaging wind gusts or small hail in New England.

As the storms head southeast this evening, they diminish in intensity but could still bring in brief heavy rain and lightning.

These storms are associated with a cold front that will be offshore by nightfall. Cooler and drier air rushes in across northwestern New England this evening and that refreshing air reaches southeastern New England tonight. Overnight lows will be in the 40s north, 50s to around 60 south under a clear sky.

This is our last day for severe storms until Thursday. But we welcome any break in the severe weather and Wednesday is our day as cooler, drier air takes over.

Wednesday will feel much like autumn with highs in the 60s north, 70s south and very dry air with full sunshine. Wednesday night could be even cooler with lows again in the 60s south, but in higher terrain in the North Country could see a few places in the upper 30s.

Thursday will be a split pattern across New England. We may start the day with rain and a storm north, humidity and dry south. Then flip to cool and dry north by afternoon and scattered severe storms south. Either way, it is another active day in our 10-day forecast with the severe weather threat.

Friday into Saturday scattered storms and showers continue to threaten any outdoor activities. Our rainfall will be enhanced for part of that timeframe as the remnants from now Hurricane Laura are expected to move across the mid-Atlantic states and there is a small chance that it may strengthen a tad offshore and to our south sometime Saturday night. Stay tuned as we focus in on the details in the next few days.

The second half of our weekend looks dry and cool with highs in the mid-70s.