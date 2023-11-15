It's a cool Wednesday morning but temperatures will warm up

Our rather dry stretch of days will continue through the workweek, with each day progressively getting warmer.

By the week's end, we'll be back down with cooler air, and a chance of rain before it's all over. Waking up Wednesday morning, temperatures will be cool. A few spots in central Massachusetts will have wind chill values in the 20s, with air temperatures in the 30s. Throughout the day, with a southwest wind and sunshine, we'll warm into the upper 40s to low 50s.

The real turn happens on Thursday as temperatures climb to near 60°. That sustains itself into Friday, too. Friday morning, low temperatures are near 45°, which helps boost highs to near 65°, marking another unseasonably warm day.

The tradeoff to Friday's warmth will be showers that increase Friday night and Saturday. Right now, Saturday isn't billed as a completely wet day. A coastal low will approach from the east, and stays just close enough to the shore where rain and isolated downpours hug the shore.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

As that's happening, a front from the west pushes east, and helps spark rain through the Monadnock Region and the lower Merrimack Valley. The saving grace seems to be Saturday's front is weakening, which will allow for breaks in the rain late afternoon and evening.

As that clears, we should have a return of sun to round out the workweek. Going into Thanksgiving Holiday, travel that occurs days before will likely be dry.

The day before Thanksgiving seems wet with rain. For now, it seems like most showers should clear before early Thursday morning.