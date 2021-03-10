It's About to Feel Like Spring in New England, But Not for Long…

The taste of spring is certainly in the air, with bright blue skies, mild air, a light breeze and flowers starting to bud. On Tuesday, we had our first 60-degree day in Boston this year and the warmth will continue until Friday.

Temperatures near the coast aren’t as mild Wednesday because of the sea breeze -- which blows cooler ocean air toward land due to the temperature difference between the land and the ocean -- as a lack of wind dominates New England with high pressure in control. The weather will be perfect Wednesday night, with lows in the 30s north to 40s south.

Record warm temperatures are possible Thursday, with a southwest wind. Highs will be in the 60s with a few spots into the 70s across southern New England, while in the 50s in the north.

The wind will pick up in intensity ahead of a cold front that will bring a slight chance for showers Thursday night into Friday morning. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible, with the chance for downed trees and isolated power outages.

Friday will feature clouds in the morning, with emerging sun throughout the day and highs in the 40s or 50s north and 60s south. Cold air arrives Friday night, with a late-season arctic front that will generate snow showers in the mountains and produce a very cold wind chill by Saturday morning.

Our weekend turns cooler, with highs Saturday in the 20s and 30s north, 30s to 40s south and a blustery wind that will force us to bundle up once again. Sunday stays chilly, with highs mostly in the 20s and 30s, but at least the wind won’t be as intense. The mountains will get fresh snow into Sunday night.

There’s a lot of uncertainty next week about rain and snow chances. We will have several waves of low pressure around, but we must see where the jet stream sets up. As of now, it appears that we turn active Tuesday through Thursday, with the possibility that some of us may have a white St. Patrick’s Day.

It’s something we will have to monitor in our exclusive First Alert 10-Day forecast