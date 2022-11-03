It's Warm in the Northeast And Will be Snowing Out West – Here's Why

Record warmth here…snow in the west.

We are preparing to “fall back” the clocks this weekend, but it feels more like September than November! The forecast record warmth is here to stay in the eastern U.S. through Monday.

On the opposite side of the country there are cold temps in the west. This means that we don’t have any natural snow in the forecast for a while here in New England. And the snow guns can’t give the eastern mountain ski resorts an early start to the season since temperatures won’t be cold enough overnight. This is especially a problem for Killington in Vermont since they are hosting the Ski World Cup on Thanksgiving week.

The jet stream is amplified and we are sitting to the south of it, under a ridge or a dome of heat. Out west the jet stream is digging as far south as Mexico by Friday and this is allowing for cold air to spill in from the northwest. Plus an atmospheric river sets up in the Pacific northwest, bringing multiple rounds of rain, and snow in the mountains.

Our Exclusive NBCU forecast model shows more snow in the Cascades and Rockies through this weekend. As one system departs the Four Corners on Friday, another one swoops in from the northwest into Saturday. Those ski areas out west may see 1-3 feet of snow.

Severe storms could bring showers to New England

The Friday system affecting the Four Corners heads west and blows up into severe thunderstorms Friday into Saturday. Damaging wind, hail and tornadoes are all threats with these storms. The severe weather impacts the Oklahoma panhandle tonight, then shifts to the Dallas area into Arkansas Friday night. This severe weather is not forecast to impact New England as the cold front heads toward us by late Sunday. Only a few showers roll through northwestern New England Sunday afternoon and then fizzle out before hitting Boston. Stay tuned to updates though as the timing can change.