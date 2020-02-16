Local
This January Was the Warmest in Modern Recorded History: NOAA

There has never been a warmer January in 141 years of climate records

By Chris Gloninger

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration finished crunching the numbers and found that January was the warmest January on record globally. This was the 44th consecutive January with temperatures warmer than average. Well, February is looking pretty warm as well here in (at least southern) New England.

If we look at the first 16 days, so far Boston is logging its second warmest on record with Hartford, Providence and Manchester all seeing a top 10 warmest February (so far). We are seeing the extreme warmth that we did during the month of January, but plenty of days in the 40s have given us the extra boost. In Boston, only three out of the last 16 days have featured below average temperatures!

The week looks fairly quiet. Our next system will move through Tuesday. This storm doesn’t look particularly intense, but the mountains will see snow and the coast will see another round of rain. Once that storm system exits, sunshine will return for the rest of the week. 

Temperatures take another tumble at the end of the week. This burst of cold will be short-lived, though, just like the last one. No major storm systems are in the cards and that doesn’t look to change. 

There are some signals showing that we may encounter a pattern change to kick off the month of March. It’s possible that we could see some sustained cold. Stay tuned!

