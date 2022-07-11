July's Buck Supermoon To Be Biggest & Brightest Supermoon of 2022

Stargazers, prepare for a sweet celestial treat this week!

Wednesday marks the start of the ‘Buck Moon’. The name buck moon comes from the Maine Farmer’s Almanac which began naming full moons in the 1903s. According to the Almanac, Native American tribes called this the Buck Moon because it coincides with early summer as new antlers push out of the foreheads of buck deer.

The Buck Moon is the closest supermoon of the summer, causing the moon to appear brighter and larger.

No, the moon didn’t grow in size. The Buck supermoon occurs when the moon orbits closest to the Earth at the same time it’s full. Even at the closest point, the moon is still roughly 222,000 miles away from Earth. Compare that to the farthest point (apogee) at 253,000 miles.

Optimal viewing time for the Full Buck Moon is just after sunset on Wednesday, July 13, but you can view the supermoon Tuesday through Friday morning.