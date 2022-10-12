Keeping an Eye on Tropical Storm Karl on the Back End of Hurricane Season

Tropical Storm Karl has formed in the Bay of Campeche just east of Mexico. This is the 11th named storm for the Atlantic hurricane season as we have had an interesting season so far.

We had a late start to named storms, with the first being Tropical Storm Alex. Then we had a significant stall in tropical development with no named storms in August for the first time since 1997. And before that, it was 1961 being another August with no named storms. Then in September, several disturbances formed and we had the (hopefully only) highest impact storm of the season with Hurricane Ian forming on September 23rd and dissipating on October 2nd.

Tropical Storm Karl is the only disturbance we have in the Caribbean or Atlantic for now. It will meander around the Bay for a few days, before slowly heading south west and heading onto the Mexican coast by late Thursday night. Karl will produce 3-7” of rain with some spots picking up 12” in south eastern Mexico. Flash flooding and mudslides are likely in higher terrain.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Atlantic Hurricane season technically goes through November 30th, so we aren’t done just yet. The Hurricane Prediction Center and forecast models are in agreement with no additional tropical formations in the next 5 days.