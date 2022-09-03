Labor Day Weekend Starts Dry, Finishes Damp

The region’s dry weather continues through much of Saturday.

With clear skies and calm winds this evening, overnight lows dip into the mid-to-upper 50s across the region. This tees us up for another beautiful and dry day. Most of the area has highs in the upper 70s, with a few in the low 80s.

Dewpoints remain low for another day, but the sticky airmass returns on Sunday. While the day will start dry, a front enters New England and brings clouds. Warmer air also settles in before showers and thunderstorms late Sunday.

The rain turns on for a few days and will be intense at times throughout Monday. Tuesday will feature rain and cooler temperatures. Boston will top out in the low 70s.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As clouds break for the remainder of the week, temperatures fluctuate between the upper 70s and low 80s, which is around the seasonal average.