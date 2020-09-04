Labor Day Weekend to Bring Warm Days and Cool Nights

The holiday weekend is shaping up to be the best forecast we can get for you! All three days of the long weekend will be dry (with minimal exceptions), with warm days, cool nights and plenty of sun.

Tonight the dry air continues to filter in from the northwest, courtesy of a cold front. Overnight lows will drop to the 40s and 50s, to around 60 south with a clear sky.

Highs on Saturday reach the mid to upper 70s, 60s north with very dry air and tons of sunshine. There is a weak shortwave that heads in across northwestern New England by the afternoon and evening.

This will only give us a few more clouds, but there is an outside chance for a pop-up shower in the mountains prior to sunset. Otherwise, we keep the forecast dry as high pressure builds.

Sunday brings us more cloud cover, but another pleasant day with highs in the upper 70s and a light breeze.

The wind picks up a bit for Labor Day from the south, southwest. So this means temperatures increase to around 80, but the humidity shouldn't be too bad yet.

Dr. Maria Caffrey, a climate scientist who said she was let go for speaking out after the National Park Service wanted her to remove human causes from her research, talks about how climate change will impact national parks in Massachusetts.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, humidity levels increase, especially south. We hold off on any rain until roughly Thursday into Friday, but the timing is a tad uncertain. Highs increase to the low 80s for midweek.

After a cold front pushes through before the following weekend, highs may fall to the upper 60s and this would be some true autumn air!