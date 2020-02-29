Lackluster Month of Snow Comes to an End

If it weren’t for Leap Day, we would have only recorded six days where the temperature stayed below average in the city of Boston.

Temperatures on this Saturday were certainly chilly.

March comes with some significant changes – it is the start to climatological spring. The average high temperature jumps from 42° to 50° and the sunset goes from 5:35 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. (largely thanks to Daylight Saving Time).

On average we do pick up *some* snow during the month of March with Boston averaging a touch below eight inches. This certainly was a lackluster month of snow in southern New England. Providence tied the number one spot with only a trace of snow, Hartford recorded it’s 3rd least snow, the 4th at Blue Hill and 5th for Boston and Worcester.

March will be in like a lamb. The first day of the month will start off with sunshine with temperatures in the 30s. By Monday, another warm-up is heading our way. The warmth will peak Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures up near 60 degrees. With the warm up, though, will come some unsettled weather.

Drier, cooler weather returns by the end of the week. Next weekend won’t have the chill we had this weekend, but it won’t be as warm as it will be midweek. Temperatures both days will climb into the 40s.