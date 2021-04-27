Last Day of Sunshine Before Showers Move In

Today will likely end up being the pick of the week. Sunshine with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Our weather will turn a little bit more unsettled by Wednesday.

There will be a significant temperature spread across the area on Wednesday. Parts of Connecticut may end up in the mid-80s while northern New England will see temperatures only into the 50s, clouds and rain.

The rest of the week will be warmer inland and cooler by the coast with an onshore wind. Showers are expected through the day on Thursday and into Friday.

The weekend looks a little cooler, but it will likely stay dry. Next week looks warmer once again with temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s with shower chances continuing.