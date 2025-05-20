Latest on nor'easter set to sweep through New England this week

It gets worse before it gets better.

Sounds like our weather since mid-March. (Sidebar: temps have been above normal this whole time.) So, no sense in stopping a moving train, we might as well lean into it now.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Clouds will be the mainstay through a good part of the week. Our sun will be limited to glimpses and brief appearances. Winds continue from the northeast. Away from the coast, we may manage to nudge 60, but along the coast, we stay in the upper 50s. We’re a little cooler Wednesday and much cooler on Thursday as the storm – or nor’easter – bears down.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Using that term gives people flashbacks to winter. We’re hardly worried about snow (although some is possible in the highest elevations of northern New England). We’re seeing this as a lashing of windswept rain. Gusts could reach 50 mph on Cape Cod Thursday, while coastal towns and cities top 40 mph. Rainfall amounts from late Wednesday night through Thursday could approach 2 inches in spots, while most others see an inch to inch and a half.

The storm will move along (albeit slowly), so that bodes well for the weekend. However, there are still shower threats Friday (many), Saturday (just a few), and Sunday (very brief and fewer). Memorial Day looks to be the pick of the weekend, with highs finally climbing to 70.

We’ll track the storm every step of the way. Stay warm!