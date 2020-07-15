Less Humid Wednesday Ahead of Mixture of Sun and Clouds

A blend of clouds and sun this Wednesday afternoon with a few spotty showers or sprinkles and much more comfortable air that has moved into New England from Canada puts an end to our streak of uncomfortable and stormy weather.

The upper-level low-pressure system that caused the crazy storms on Tuesday, has now moved off to our east, and we get a couple of days of relief.

Tonight, we will have a partly cloudy sky with a light wind, so patchy fog is possible once again and temperatures will be cooling off into the 40s and 50s north, 50s to around 60 south.

Thursday is almost like today with a mixture of sun and clouds and a few sprinkles. Highs will range between 70 along the coast to around 80 degrees inland.

By Friday, a cold front arrives with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, and high temperatures closer to 80 degrees with humidity on the increase.

The front should move out just in time for the weekend, leaving us a mainly rain-free Saturday and Sunday but with temperatures close to 90 degrees. It will be hot, hazy and humid which means perfect weather to head to the beach.

Sunday looks to be the brighter day and even warmer too. We may end up having a heatwave (3 consecutive days with temperatures at or above 90) in some locations, starting Saturday and ending Monday before the next front comes in later Monday and Tuesday with another round of showers and thunderstorms and a drop in temperatures as seen in our First Alert 10-day forecast.