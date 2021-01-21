Light Snow Showers, Colder Temperatures Thursday

Waves of snow showers or flurries stick around in the forecast as little disturbances pass through the northeast.

Another shortwave moves through for today and will again bring snow showers across parts of New England, mainly north for the morning hours, and farther southeast by afternoon. Another inch or two is possible in higher terrain.

Highs today will be in the low 30s south, 20s north.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

A front stalls over New England with an area of low pressure moving along it on Friday. Another round of snow showers for ski areas and a light wintry mix south will be expected. As this system heads offshore, colder air will follow.

The mountains of Vermont will repeatedly see snow showers through the weekend, while the rest of New England will be dry. Temperatures will only be in the single digits, teens to 20s south for both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday night into Monday another front slides in, and will linger through possibly Tuesday. This brings more spotty snow showers into the forecast. That offshore storm Tuesday that may have given southern New England snow, looks to be a miss for now. But that can still change, so we will keep watch.