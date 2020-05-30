Lingering Humidity, Pop-Up Thunderstorms and Scattered Showers Today

The cold front hasn't completely moved through yet so we still have scattered thundershowers across southeastern New England Saturday morning. The humidity lingers and there is a chance in the heat of the afternoon for a few thunderstorms to pop up.

Our highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s today with the strong late May sunshine. A few showers or storms develop again across the north country this evening but nothing severe.

Humidity will lower from northwest to southeast during the day Saturday. Patchy fog again will roll in across Cape Cod through Sunday morning.

Sunday brings us some relief from the heat and humidity. Highs reach the low to mid 70s and the air will be nice and dry. Clouds may develop in the afternoon, otherwise it will be mostly sunny. We should even get rid of the nightly fog across the area as dry air sticks around through the start to next week.

Highs stay seasonable or a tad below average for Monday through Wednesday, with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. A pop-up shower or developing clouds will be possible Monday and Tuesday afternoon. More widespread showers arrive on Wednesday with a possible offshore low pressure system.

Our forecast could cool with a northeast wind if the storm tracks just to our south. A warm up does look to be in the extended forecast for next weekend with highs in the 80s again.