Long-Duration Snowfall Ends, Freezing Temps Linger

Our long duration snow has finally left most of New England, but some areas will continue to see snow showers today.

One area will be in the mountains where upslope snow develops, so a couple inches are possible in ski resorts. Another area is along the south shore, Cape Ann, and Cape Cod, due to ocean-effect snow and a northwest wind. Another coating to 2" of snow is possible in those spots. The main story today for most will be the chilly wind chills in the teens and 20s with a little northwest breeze. Highs reach the 30s, and there will be some sunshine.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend with less wind, more sunshine and highs around 32 degrees, which is still a tad cooler than average.

Monday we have another low pressure system tracking through the northeast. We still think this one is going to bring snow north and rain south. With the onset of the storm Monday morning or afternoon we will see a quick burst of snow or a mix from Providence to Hartford to Boston, then quickly changing to rain as milder air surges in from the south. Northern New England and higher terrain will see all snow with a few inches of accumulation. Stay tuned this weekend for more information on this storm.

Midweek next week we have high pressure in control and milder air. Highs will be in the 40s for southern New England Tuesday through Thursday. A system will cool us off Thursday, with highs Friday into the next weekend cooling to the 30s. A storm looks to head our way sometime the following Saturday or Sunday.