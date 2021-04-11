Lower Temps, Cloud Cover Move in Sunday

We’re done with the warmth for now. Temperatures will gradually drop through the day. Don’t expect much sunshine.

The warmest part of New England will be up near Lake Champlain where temperatures, once again, could climb into the 70s. Winds will be off the water, knocking temperatures down into the 40s along the coast.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Some rain is possible in Connecticut. Showers are possible across the rest of central and southern New England.

Damp, cooler weather will stick around through midweek. Drier, sunnier weather will return by the end of the week.

Temperatures will gradually warm to 60 by next weekend.

Early the following the week temperatures will reach the mid 60s with a few showers.

Today (Saturday): Variable clouds and warm. Highs in the 70s, 60s coast. Tonight: Clouds increase. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s. Sunday: Cooler, cloudy, PM showers develop. Highs in the 50s.