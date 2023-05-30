Mass. Gets Hazy Skies, Air Quality Alert From New Canadian Wildfires

Smoke from wildfires in Canada has been visible in New England recently, but it hadn't affected air quality locally until Tuesday.

That's because the smoke filtering into our air his much lower in the sky than it has been, since it's coming from a different part of Canada. Before, the haze was generated from wildfires burning in Alberta, in midwestern Canada, but this smoke is coming from wildfires in Nova Scotia, just 300 miles northeast of Boston.

Driven by a southwestern wind, that smoke brought a different level of haze to the area, especially in coastal southern New England, along with the smell of smoke. It was enough to prompt an air quality alert Tuesday.

Smoke from wildfires in #NovaScotia has travelled into New England. Air quality will go from good to moderate across Central & Southern Mass, with hazy skies anticipated this evening. pic.twitter.com/j9YOaZNpwU — Tevin Wooten (@TevinWooten) May 30, 2023

The Tantellon wildfire near Halifax is burning "out of control" according to local authorities. This smoke is responsible for our hazy, yellow skies. (Note the tiny arrows pointing from NS to SNE.) pic.twitter.com/7lY4apsXBS — Pete Bouchard (@PeteNBCBoston) May 30, 2023

People with asthma or other respiratory illnesses may not want to spend much time outside until the alert passes — the smoky air is expected to move out by midday Wednesday.

The smoke is visible on satellite images shared by the National Weather Service:

[12 pm] Do you smell #smoke? Latest satellite imagery is tracking a plume of smoke (from Nova Scotia, Canada) into eastern Massachusetts, including #Boston and over RI, including #Providence. #MAwx #RIwx pic.twitter.com/fyiez8EK3I — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) May 30, 2023

[105 PM | Hazy Conditions & Smoke] Taking a broader view, you can see the plume of lower-level smoke moving across central/eastern sections of Southern New England, along with its source: the thicker smoke plume seen in southern Nova Scotia: pic.twitter.com/rWqv7ATl9N — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) May 30, 2023

While the smoke in the air may be adding an overcast tint to the skies over New England, it may make Tuesday's sunset and Wednesday's sunrise much more colorful.