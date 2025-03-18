Parts of Mass. could see snow later this week — here's where

A widespread one to two inches plus of rain put a serious dent in our drought Monday. The remnants of that system are still milling about in the form of a few clouds Tuesday morning.

Otherwise, this is a brighter day (especially west of Boston) and a cooler day overall.

Winds will turn onshore both Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. This will hold the temperatures down along the coast for the next few days, while we mount a small warmup away from the coast. It’s possible 60s return as early as midweek for some.

Clouds will sneak back into the area by Thursday as a storm system approaches from the west. This storm doesn’t seem very strong until it gets to New England. Then, as the upper levels of the atmosphere get involved, we’ll see it energize and attempt to drag down colder air across New England.

It’s entirely possible that we see rain switch to snow in the higher elevations of western Mass. by Friday morning. How far east this works into the Worcester Hills remains to be seen.

Right now, it seems that at the least, rain could end as wet snowflakes in Worcester, and if the storm deepens quicker, that could lead to some minor accumulation. We’ll see how things evolve in the coming days.