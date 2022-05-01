May Begins with Milder Temperatures, Sunshine and Breezes

We wrapped up April with a chilly night, and we’re waking up to gorgeous sunshine and milder air filtering in on the first day of May. Sea breezes will pick up this afternoon and keep it cooler along the coast, and milder inland. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s away from the immediate coast.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The dry weather and breeze this afternoon will provide another day with high pollen levels. Not great news for allergy sufferers. Pollen levels will continue to stay high through tomorrow, with some relief by mid-week from expected rain showers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The first system moves in on Monday, enhancing the growth of clouds and the afternoon/evening showers that move from west to east. There's still a chance of showers through early Tuesday, with another rainstorm expected for Wednesday. With temperatures rising to the low and mid-60s Wednesday, we’ll watch for an increase in wind gusts Thursday.

We’re watching for a brief chance of showers on Friday through Saturday, but hope for improving conditions on Mother’s Day this upcoming Sunday. For now, featuring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 60s and a 30% chance of showers.