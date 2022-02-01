Messy Melting, Then Rain, Snow and Another Freeze

We remain mostly dry across New England this evening, with the exception of southeastern Massachusetts and along the New Hampshire and Maine coastline with some ocean-effect snow showers or flurries.

Milder Temperatures Help Snow Melt

The onshore flow has brought in clouds across eastern New England, and milder air with the ocean temps sitting in the low 40s. Tonight we stay pretty mild east, with lows around freezing and lows in the 20s and teens west with the snowpack.

Highs reach the low 40s south and 30s north on Wednesday as the warmup continues. A couple of rain shower will develop southeast, with the chance for some freezing rain due to the snowpack. Thursday we increase a few degrees to highs in the mid to upper 40s. It is going to be a mess with the melting snow and mud, along with the never-ending road spray on highways and interstates-keep that wiper fluid topped off.

Messy Storm Moves in Thursday

A cold front heads in Thursday into Friday and we expect rain in southern New England, rain to a mix in central New England and coastal Maine, then snow for northern New England. In fact, ski areas may see at least 6-12” of snowfall. As this front dips slowly south, we change to snow briefly in southern New England too. It remains uncertain on when the cold air and dry air coincide. There’s a chance for light accumulating snow in Boston again for this system, but this can certainly change.

Another Cold Front Prompts a Big Freeze

As this cold front slowly exits Friday evening we see falling temps. Everything freezes again as we head into a quiet weekend. Lows reach the single digits Friday night. Highs in the 20s and breezy on Saturday, and highs in the low 30s Sunday. The jet stream remains near New England next week, steering waves of low pressure our way. One is a minor coastal low south, and the second may be a minor ocean storm that grazes the south coast. It could be an unsettled week next week.