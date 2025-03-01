Meteorological spring has sprung – but it will feel like winter on Sunday

Happy meteorological spring! March 1 is recognized by meteorologists as an unofficial start to the season and we simply go by calendar months (March, April, May). And it’s how we keep climate data on the seasons.

Astronomical spring begins on March 20 when the sun’s most direct rays pass over the equator and head north until the summer solstice. This time of the year with our higher sun angle, lengthening daylight and a little wind shift we can see great temperatures strides, along with brief cold snaps. It seems as if March is coming in like a lamb…but as the saying goes…out like a lion. We will see if that holds true this year.

Scattered coatings of snow will be possible tonight north of the Pike, with most of the mountains in northern New England getting a few more inches of snowfall on the peaks through tonight. Scattered rain will be around Boston throughout the day. Another quick snow squall or shower moves through with the cold front in the late afternoon. There is also a chance for small hail as the actual front moves through. In between rain chances, the wind ramps up from the south to get us into the mid 50s with some sun. Then temps crash to the 30s by 7 p.m. We turn back to winter with highs in the 20s to around 30 on Sunday. Wind chills will be below zero by Sunday morning.

Next week we start off in the 30s on Monday, with milder air and 40s on Tuesday. Spring warmth is back on Wednesday as highs again reach the upper 50s as a strong south wind returns. Scattered showers and thunder will be possible Wednesday as a large system heads our way. This is the same system that on Tuesday into Wednesday will bring a chance for a severe weather outbreak across the Mississippi River Valley and southern U.S. to the Delmarva Coast.

Drier weather returns for the end of next week and the following weekend with a cool down. Good news too, we spring our clocks forward next weekend!