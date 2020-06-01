Meteorological Summer Begins With Cool Temperatures, Chance of Showers

Today is the first day of meteorological summer. For most areas, it felt more like early spring than summer.

Temperatures and dewpoints have dropped dramatically over the last few days. For all of you that are fans of summer, don't worry.

June 1 also marks the first day of hurricane season even though we are already two storms in and another storm is developing in the Gulf of Mexico. That storm will get the name Cristobal.

Our weather will stay quiet, with only shower chances. Since the second half of May, Boston has recorded a little over a 10th of an inch of rain. Now that we're entering into the growing season, we need to watch the drought conditions closely.

Temperatures warm up significantly mid to late week with high temperatures reaching the 80s and humidity levels will be increasing as well.

It's possible that we could see an isolated thunderstorm once the heat and humidity returns. Thunderstorms are always the wildcard. Some towns could see a lot of rain while others will stay dry.

Cooler weather will return by the end of the weekend. Highs will return to the 70s.