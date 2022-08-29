Mid-Summer Heat, Humidity Not Letting Go

Pockets of clouds, mixing with sun over the course of Monday, represent increasing warmth and humidity through all levels of the atmosphere. The abundance of dry air ahead of this change, though, along with the gradual nature of the changing air, means no showers are in the forecast through Monday night.

Nonetheless, the changing air will be evident as increasing humidity on a southwest breeze Monday afternoon and evening, gusting at times to 25 mph by day’s end and continuing as a steady breeze through Monday night, combining with variable clouds to make for a mild and muggy night.

Patchy fog may develop by Tuesday dawn inland, and once again pockets of clouds will mix with sunshine for a hot and humid day with a southerly breeze. Tuesday’s humidity may bring a morning sprinkle to Cape Cod, and a late day or evening isolated shower to southern New England, though most of the day will stay dry for many New England towns.

Northern and far western New England will find a growing chance of evening showers and thunder as a slow-moving cold front approaches New England from the west, but moves so sluggishly that the showers will tend to break apart and be only widely scattered late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning when they reach eastern New England.

Once the weak cold front passes, a west wind will take hold and usher in drier air, squashing any chance for showers from Wednesday afternoon through the start of the holiday weekend, and extending the stretch of mostly dry weather for much of southern New England.

By Sunday afternoon, an active jet stream wind aloft starts carrying energetic disturbances through the sky of New England for a building chance of scattered late day thunder, and it’s possible Labor Day Monday sees a repeat performance if a follow-up disturbance races in, though both days look to have far more dry hours than wet, and substantial rain doesn’t look likely for particularly southern New England at this point.

While the dry stretch doesn’t bode well for restoring our drought-stricken water table, the weather does look good for back-to-school plans and hopes of outdoor orientations and recess, both prior to and immediately following Labor Day in our exclusive, First Alert 10-day forecast.