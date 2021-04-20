Temps Rise to 70s Before Clouds and Rain Return

Today is the pick of the week, with the driest weather coinciding with the warmest temperatures.

Highs soar into the 60s and low 70s across the northeast thanks to a gusty southwest wind. The gusty wind combined with the dry conditions and low humidity means we have another day with an elevated wildfire risk. The pollen count also continues to be high the next several days, even with rain in the forecast tomorrow. It doesn’t look like it will be enough to really give us much relief.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A weak shortwave will push through this evening, triggering some showers in northern New England and a spot shower in southern New England, north of the Mass Pike, as that passes through.

Tonight we keep the showers north, dry south and lows in the 40s.

Wednesday we see highs in the upper 60s south, 40s to 30s north as a cold front sits across the northeast. Northern New England and the mountains will see snow accumulation through Thursday from this system. Several inches of accumulation is expected with a widespread 6-12” in higher elevations.

Southern New England will see highs in the 60s thanks to a gusty south wind and some early sunshine. The rain and isolated thunderstorms move through late afternoon and evening, so the day won’t be a washout across the south. We don’t expect much rain, about a quarter inch at best in southwestern New England with the rain amount forecast decreasing by evening in southeastern New England.

Cooler air rushes in on Thursday with highs only in the 40s and near 50 degrees. A gusty west wind will dry us out and cool temperatures to the 30s and 20s in northern New England. Some daytime clouds are expected with the cool pool of air aloft. In the mountains across the North Country snow showers will linger into Friday. Friday’s highs rebound to around 60 degrees with sunshine. Warmer temperatures return for Saturday with sun and upper 60s. Sunday we are watching a coastal storm that will bring us scattered rain and wind. The storm is moving pretty fast, so by Monday we see some improvement.

Highs go from the 40s and 50s Sunday back to a warming trend next week with another shot at some 70s and sunshine midweek.