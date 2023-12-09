Mild and pleasant Saturday before late Sunday storm in the region

Saturday morning will bring temperatures in the mid-30s, but the day will turn warm and pleasant with highs reaching the low 50s. Clouds will build through Sunday morning.

Sunday's morning lows will be in the low 40s, but by the afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-60s with wind gusts will picking up to 30-40 mph. Expect some heavy rain pockets later in the afternoon, followed by widespread rain in the evening.

Central Mass, Worcester, Hillsboro, and Cheshire Counties are under a Flash Flood Watch until Monday due to expected rain totaling around 3 inches with isolated spots above that. Watch out for flooded areas, particularly in low spots with poor drainage and near streams and creeks.

The Boston area may experience heavy downpours during the Monday morning commute. By Monday morning, wind gusts could surpass 50 mph, particularly in Cape Cod and the Islands, potentially causing tree limb damage and debris on roads. Be prepared for possible power outages in localized areas.

The strong system will clear the region by Monday afternoon, although gusty winds will persist through Tuesday. Temperatures from Tuesday to Thursday will be milder, with highs in the low to mid-40s and lows in the low to mid-30s, typical for this time of year. There’s a chance for a widely scattered shower on Thursday, but beyond Monday, the 10-day forecast is looking mainly dry.