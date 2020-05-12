Mild Days Ahead of Another Round of Rain

Today, Wednesday and Thursday are quiet and each day turns a little bit warmer. We will start off in the upper 50s on Tuesday and wrap up in the mid 60s by Thursday afternoon.

Another round of potentially strong to the severe thunderstorms are possible on Friday. Before the storms arrive, temperatures will climb into the mid 70s. If we tend to see more cloud cover, the chances for severe weather would be a lot lower.

Saturday looks to be the pic of the weekend with sunshine and high temperatures in the low 70s. Shower chances increase by Sunday with temperatures falling back in the mid 60s. The following week looks to be mild.