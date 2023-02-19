Weather

Mild First Half of this Week with Potential Winter Weather in the Second Half

Temperatures remain above average on Sunday.

By Justin Godynick

All eyes on mid to late week for some potential Winter weather.

For the time being though, temperatures remain above average on Sunday. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40’s. Sunday Night is cloudy, with a few showers possible South, mainly for the Cape and Islands. Lows around 40.

Monday is mostly cloudy with rain likely by later in the day with highs in the middle 50’s. Tuesday starts with some showers, and ends mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40’s.

Wednesday is partly cloudy, and cooler with highs in the middle 40’s. Thursday we could see a brief round of snow, followed by a longer lasting round of sleet or freezing rain.

This forecast is likely to change between now and then, but icy conditions are possible with highs in the middle and upper 30’s. Friday is partly sunny and colder with highs in the mid 30’s.

