Mild Stretch Continues Wednesday Before Big Warmup, Rain Arrives

High pressure will shift east overnight, providing New England with cold temperatures. High, thin cirrus clouds will also be on the increase overnight ahead of our next system, which will deliver mostly rain and much warmer temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday.

Lows Tuesday night will drop into the mid 20s to around 30 south, low 20s north, with a few areas settling into the teens.

After a cold start Wednesday morning, we’ll see temperatures recovering into the mid to upper 40s south, mid to upper 30s north. There will be limited sunshine during the day, with clouds on the increase ahead of a system over the Great Lakes that will track north of the region Wednesday night into Thursday.

A warm front will pass through the region Wednesday night into early Thursday, delivering a round of rain showers for southern New England. Central and northern New England will see a brief period of rain and snow at the onset, but that will be short lived as milder air surges into the area from south to north along the frontal boundary, changing the precipitation to plain rain by Thursday morning.

It'll remain mostly cloudy Thursday, with a few showers lingering into the early morning hours south. Central and northern Maine will still be dealing with rain showers through the early afternoon.

We’ll also be dealing with a gusty southerly wind at times, but we're not expecting any major damage from them.

Of course, the big story will be the very mild temperatures, especially across southern New England! Highs Thursday will reach the 60s south, 40s and 50s north.

As we reach the end of the work week, colder temperatures will start to arrive as the pattern shifts to more of a wintry one. Our First Alert Team is watching a couple of systems that may bring some rain and snow to the region through next week.

The first system arrives Saturday with a mixture of rain and snow -- the best chance for all snow will be across central and northern areas.

The second one, arriving Monday night into Tuesday morning, has a lot more cold air to work with than the first one, and may be more white than wet!

There’s still a lot of time and some uncertainty on how it will all play out, but if you’re holding on for a white Christmas, these will be something for you to watch! Stay tuned…