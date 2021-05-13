Mild Stretch of Weather With Some Scattered Showers

After the coldest morning of the week, the weather warmed up nicely on Thursday. Highs were well into the 60s, with some locations making it to the 70s.

A cold front dropping from Quebec has triggered showers and an isolated thunderstorm in northern New England, and we can expect them to fizzle out as the sun sets and we lose daytime heating.

Skies clear and conditions quiet Thursday night, but it won't be as chilly as it was in the morning, with lows mostly in the 40s though a few spots in the valleys could be in the 30s.

It is pretty much rinse and repeat Friday -- sunshine and a crisp start to building clouds with mild temperatures during the afternoon, with highs in the 60s and 70s.

As the air slowly moistens, the chance of showers increases just slightly Friday afternoon, though any showers and sprinkles are expected to be widely scattered at worst.

The weekend won't be much different, except for two subtle changes: the amount of moisture in the air increases somewhat, and the disturbances aloft get just a bit stronger. These two factors combine to increase the chance of scattered showers incrementally each afternoon, Saturday and then again Sunday, though showers or thunder that develop are expected to remain scattered, confined to the afternoon or early evening, and dip in and out of any community that sees them, meaning the vast majority of both days should be enjoyable.

If you have outdoor plans, don't cancel them. Just make sure to keep an eye on the sky, especially Sunday afternoon.

Next week starts with an elevated chance of showers, but by midweek, an organizing storm east of New England should drag in some drier air on a busy breeze Wednesday, leaving a great Thursday.

There is a possibility that temperatures won't be as warm along the coast Wednesday, due to a backdoor cold front which may keep Maine, New Hampshire and coastal Massachusetts on the cooler end.

Warmer and more moist air will attempt another comeback Friday into next weekend, increasing the clouds, perhaps increasing the chance of showers, particularly on Friday.